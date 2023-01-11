Chelsea will visit Fulham at Craven Cottage on Matchday 7 of the 2022-2023 Premier League trying to get back on track. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Fulham vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

This week it’s time for some postponed games of the 2022-2023 Premier League to take place. The clash Fulham vs Chelsea at Craven Cottage of Matchday 7 will be a very important one for both teams. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Chelsea have been one of the most disappointing teams in the season so far. The expensive roster they have is not matching that with good performances, which means their spot is probably what they deserve based on their level of play. They are currently 10th following just one win in their last five Premier League matchups.

Fulham are on the other end when it comes to their recent production in the tournament. They are going through a three-game winning streak that made them gain a lot of positions in the standings. One key of those victories could have been their defensive part given they only conceded one goal combining all three duels.

Fulham vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Fulham will host Chelsea at Craven Cottage on Matchday 7 of the 2022-2023 Premier League this Thursday, January 12.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 13)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (January 13)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 13)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (January 13)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 13)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 13)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 13)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 13)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 13)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Fulham vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, GUIGO

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Tunisia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

UAE: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

UK: BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 1

United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC