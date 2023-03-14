An angry Cristiano Ronaldo was booked during Al-Nassr's win in the King Cup of Champions for kicking a ball away when the referee whistled the end of the first half.

Cristiano Ronaldo had an exciting start to life in Saudi Arabia, leaving behind some forgettable months at Manchester United by scoring goals and becoming the focal point of Al-Nassr.

However, things eventually started to get complicated for the Portuguese star. Though he remains the face of the Saudi Pro League and wears the team's captain's armband, Ronaldo has gone through challenging situations lately.

Not only did he have to hear the whole stadium chanting Lionel Messi's name after his side lost to Al Ittihad and dropped to second place in the league, but Ronaldo is also struggling to find the net. His frustration became visible in Al-Nassr's latest game and it cost him a yellow card.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo gets booked for kicking ball away after referee's half-time whistle

Even though his side was leading 2-0, Ronaldo got mad at the referee for whistling the end of the first half when he was carrying the ball towards the opposition's box. After punting the ball away in a clear sign of fury, CR7 got booked as he also appeared to complain the referee's decision.

Al-Nassr eventually beat Abha 3-1 to advance to the King Cup of Champions semifinals, though Ronaldo had to watch the final minutes from the bench as he was subbed off after 87 minutes. It's been three games without finding the net for the former Real Madrid star, a negative streak that is probably starting to annoy the ambitious striker.

Ronaldo looked calmer after the final whistle, taking a moment to applaud the home fans. Despite his recent struggles, Ronaldo has an impressive eight goals in just seven league games along with two assists. He'll have an opportunity to get back on track on Saturday, when Al-Nassr once again hosts Abha.