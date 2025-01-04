NFL News: Dolphins prepared to face Jets without Tua Tagovailoa in season finale

The Miami Dolphins enter Week 18 clinging to playoff hopes, needing both a win over the New York Jets and a Denver Broncos loss to secure a postseason berth. Despite an uplifting victory over the Cleveland Browns last week, the Dolphins face a significant setback: star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to miss their season finale.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Pro Bowl quarterback will sit out Sunday’s matchup due to a lingering hip injury. Miami has elevated Skylar Thompson, who will serve as the backup to Tyler Huntley.

Tagovailoa initially sustained the hip injury ahead of the Dolphins’ Week 16 game against the San Francisco 49ers. While he managed to play in that contest, the injury sidelined him for Week 17 against Cleveland. This will mark Tagovailoa’s second consecutive absence. Earlier in the season, the quarterback also missed four games due to a concussion, forcing Miami to rely on Thompson during that stretch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley under pressure

With Tagovailoa unavailable, the Dolphins’ playoff hopes now rest on Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley. Thompson, who has stepped in as a starter multiple times this season, has shown flashes of promise but has struggled with consistency. His stats reflect that challenge: a 57.1% completion rate, 534 passing yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. Huntley, a more experienced NFL player, has primarily served as a backup this season and may need to quickly adapt if called upon.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tyler Huntley

Advertisement

The stakes couldn’t be higher. The Jets, although eliminated from playoff contention, boast a formidable defense anchored by Pro Bowlers Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner. Known for their ability to pressure quarterbacks and stifle passing attacks, the Jets’ defense presents a significant hurdle for Miami’s backup QBs.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel makes final decision on Tua Tagovailoa's return against Jets

For the Dolphins to keep their postseason hopes alive, both Thompson and Huntley will need to rise to the occasion. Miami’s coaching staff must also craft an offensive game plan to protect their quarterbacks and exploit any weaknesses in New York’s defense.

Advertisement

A test of depth and resilience

Sunday’s game is more than a test of skill; it’s a measure of the Dolphins’ depth and resilience. Overcoming the absence of Tagovailoa while facing one of the league’s top defenses will require a collective effort from Miami’s roster.

If the Dolphins can secure a win and get the help they need from Denver’s opponents, they could extend their NFL season. A victory would not only validate their postseason aspirations but also demonstrate their ability to navigate adversity on the road to potential playoff success.

Advertisement