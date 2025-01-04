NFL issues fine to Jets QB Aaron Rodgers for action in game vs Josh Allen's Bills

Aaron Rodgers failed to record his 500th touchdown pass in last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills, who have Josh Allen as their star player. In return, the New York Jets quarterback received a fine from the NFL for an action that was very different from a career recognition.

In the midst of the conflicting versions about his continuity with the Jets, Rodgers was penalized in the 14-40 loss to the Bills of quarterback Allen, who in contrast dazzled with an outstanding performance in which he completed 19 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

The penalty for Rodgers comes in the context of a new Saturday in which the NFL publishes the list of players fined for unsportsmanlike or violent conduct, a habit that is repeated week after week by the league organization. In this case, the Jets star could not escape the rigorous criteria.

The fine that Aaron Rodgers received from the NFL

The NFL fined Rodgers $11,255 for unnecessary roughness after the Jets quarterback delivered a hit out of bounds following an interception against the Bills‘ Allen in the Week 17 matchup of the 2024 NFL season.

Will Aaron Rodgers stay with the Jets?

The Jets are in the midst of a rebuilding process and are interviewing for a head coach and general manager, two positions that were left vacant during the current offseason. There is speculation about the possibility of a new future for Rodgers, who could leave for a new destination for the 2025 NFL season.

“If I wanna play and they don’t want me here, then I’ll see if there’s other options,” Rodgers stated days ago about the possibility of being released by the Jets once the current season ends. The quarterback is eager to continue in New York after a year of disappointing results for the franchise. What is certain is that it is not yet known what plans they have for him.