Galatasaray will face Adana Demirspor in a game valid for the Matchday 27 of the 2022/2023 Turkish Super League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Galatasaray will receive Adana Demirspor this Saturday, April 2 for the Matchday 27 of the 2022/2023 Turkish Super League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor online free in the US on Fubo]

It is one of the most interesting duels that Matchday 27 of the Turkish Super League will have as two teams that are fighting above will face each other. On one side will be the current championship leaders, Galatasaray, who have a 6-point difference over their immediate rivals, Fenerbahce, who also have one game less.

That is why they need the victory to be able to maintain the difference (which could become 3 if their pursuers win that game that they have left to recover). And it won't be easy since their rivals will be Adana Demirspor, who currently with 45 points are fourth and fighting for the Conference League places, so they will also look for the 3 points.

Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Serbia: 7:30 PM

United States: 1:30 PM (ET)

Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

International: Bet365

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Mexico: Star+

Serbia: K-SPORT 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT