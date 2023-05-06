Giresunspor will receive Fenerbahce in a game valid for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Turkish Super League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Giresunspor will play against Fenerbahce this Sunday, May 7 for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Turkish Super League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Fenerbahce are one of the main contenders for the title. At the moment they are 3 points below the current leaders, Galatasaray and they seek to catch up with them in the standings. There are only 6 Matchdays left to play (although both Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have 2 games to make up), so each game becomes hugely important.

Their rivals will be Giresunspor, a team that currently occupies 16th place in the standings and, therefore, they are the last to be losing the category. They are 5 points behind Istanbulspor, so with only 6 games to go it will be important to get the win to have a chance of avoiding relegation.

Giresunspor vs. Fenerbahce: Kick-Off Time

France: 6:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Giresunspor vs. Fenerbahce: TV Channel and Live Streaming

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

International: Bet365

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen

USA: Sling TV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT