Guatemala and Venezuela had been scheduled to face off on Saturday in a 2023 International Friendly. However, the game was eventually canceled. Here, find out the reason why

The Guatemalan soccer team have already begun their preparations for the new challenges in 2023. Luis Fernando Tena will seek to get the most out of his squad in friendlies and official tournaments with a view to the next World Cup cycle, where they will seek to fight for a ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

Back in December 2022, it was confirmed that the Bicolor will play a friendly duel against their counterparts from Venezuela in the United States. A report specified that the game would take place on Saturday, January 28, and the venue for this match would be in Miami.

However, it has now been canceled. Had this clash taken place, it would have been the first friendly match in 2023 for Tena and his players, as well as for Jose Pekerman's side.

Why was the Guatemala vs Venezuela match canceled?

The match between Guatemala and Venezuela has been called off due to political tensions, according to SiriusXM reporter Glenn Crooks. Alejandro Giammattei, Guatemala's new president, has reportedly severed relations with Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's administration and closed the country's embassy in Caracas.

Guatemala will be preparing with friendly matches to be able to reach the official competitions in the best way. For now, their first official duel next year will be on March 24, when they face Belize, within the framework of the Day 5 of the Concacaf Nations League. Meanwhile, Venezuela are yet to release the name of their first opponents of 2023.