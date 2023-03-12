PSG suffered their fifth Champions League elimination in seven years, sparking speculation about the fate of players like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. The team is reportedly prepared to trade the South American duo for Erling Haaland if it means the locker room can finally find some harmony.

Paris Saint-Germain were given a devastating blow this mid-week as Bayern eliminated them from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 for the fifth time in the past seven years. As the team lost 2-0 in Munich, speculation began about the future of the superstar trio, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar.

Apparently, the Parisians are becoming tired of Messi's recent dip in form and Neymar's constant injury problems, as reported by the Spanish outlet La Razon. The two superstars leaving may be the greatest option for the club, according to PSG's hierarchy, since they are planning major changes for the summer.

Likewise, reports have surfaced about Erling Haaland potentially joining the current Ligue 1 winners. According to the French media, the Parc des Princes outfit are trying to lure the Norwegian goal machine away from Manchester City so that he can establish a deadly offensive tandem with Kylian Mbappe up front.

PSG: Lionel Messi and Neymar out, Haaland in amid dressing room chaos?

Erling Haaland's termination clause is said to be worth over €200 million, so PSG would be interested in activating it if it meant they could unload Neymar and Messi to make up the difference. That is according to Daniel Riolo's assertion on Radio RMC.

"It seems that Haaland is not very happy in Manchester. He is not well and the game does not favor him either. Now you have to know if the people at Manchester City would be willing to sell a player to a club that has Qatari owners because that's where the political issue would come in", the journalist suggests.

The situation is further exacerbated by El Nacional's claim that Mbappe has a strained relationship with four of his teammates, among them Lionel Messi and Neymar. It has been said that the Frenchman also avoids communicating with his compatriot, Presnel Kimpembe, as well as with Marco Verratti of Italy.

The relationship between the two French players is reportedly neutral. Simply put, they have never been very close. Furthermore, the source claims that Mbappe is envious of Verratti, as until he arrived in 2017, the Italian was the Qatari's favorite player. Thus, the midfielder's loss of that 'crown' hasn't gone down very well with him.

In addition, the 23-year-old is believed to not have much of a relationship with his other offensive teammates, Messi and Neymar. According to the report, the ex-Barcelona tandem is frustrated that Mbappe has emerged as PSG's top player despite their presence.