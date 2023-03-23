Harry Kane broke one of the most important records in soccer history during the match between England and Italy in Naples.

After a bittersweet World Cup, Harry Kane wants to lead England to a title in the UEFA Euro 2024. A few months ago, during the quarterfinals against France in Qatar 2022, Kane missed a huge penalty kick and the Three Lions were eliminated. They haven't hoisted a trophy since 1966.

Harry Kane had a very solid World Cup with two goals and three assists, but that unfortunate moment in the match with France overshadowed everything. However, the striker kept fighting and, at the club level, Kane recently became Tottenham's all-time record holder with 267 goals surpassing Jimmy Greaves.

Now, in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers facing Italy, Harry Kane just broke an incredible record with England. Read here to check out the details of another amazing achievement by the striker.

Harry Kane becomes England's all-time top scorer

Harry Kane is the new all-time top scorer for England with 54 goals. The striker made history with a penalty kick against Italy in Naples. After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Kane was tied with Wayne Rooney.

Bobby Charlton is in third-place with 49 goals and Gary Lineker is fourth with 48. So, just a few weeks after that disappointing episode with France, Harry Kane is back as the top scorer for his national team and his club. He is only 29-years old.

Also, it's important to remember that, at the club level, Harry Kane is just the third player in Premier League's history to score 200 goals. Only Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) were in the record books before him.

At this pace, Harry Kane might eventually become the Premier League's all-time record goalscorer considering it took him 304 games to reach 200 goals. Alan Shearer needed 306 games to do it and Wayne Rooney 462. In an extrordinary feat, Harry Kane could have two outstanding milestones by the end of his career: top scorer of England's national team and top scorer in Premier League's history.