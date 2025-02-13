NCAAF News: Bill Belichick, UNC offers full scholarship to son of 3-time Super Bowl champion, former Patriots player

Bill Belichick will always be linked to his time at the helm of the New England Patriots. Despite coaching multiple teams and now taking over as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, his legacy in Foxborough follows him everywhere. His glory days in Massachusetts are back in the spotlight as the new Tar Heels coach has extended a full scholarship offer to the son of a three-time Super Bowl champion who played for the Patriots.

Belichick and North Carolina face a tough challenge in the upcoming season, as every opponent will bring their best when facing the Tar Heels. However, Belichick isn’t just focused on next season—he’s committed to building a long-term foundation for the program.

While there’s plenty of buzz around Belichick and constant rumors of him leaving for an NFL job, the 72-year-old head coach appears committed to the Tar Heels, with his sights set on a key recruit in the 2028 class.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LeGarrette Blount Jr., son of iconic Patriots running back and three-time Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount Sr., has received a full Division I scholarship offer from the University of North Carolina, as he announced on his X account.

LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots answers questions during Super Bowl LI media availability at the J.W. Marriott on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Advertisement

Liek father, like son

Belichick would get the chance to coach the father-son duo, after harvesting much success with Blount Sr. during their days in Foxborough. However, the son of the former Patriots running back is still in high school, and will enter college football in 2028, so it’s uncertain whether Belichick will still be coaching in Chapel Hill by then.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi makes bold claim about Bill Belichick’s program

Blount Jr. isn’t a halfback like his father. Instead, the Hamilton High School standout plays on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and cornerback. Whether he’ll continue playing both positions in the NCAA remains unclear, but Belichick may be looking to bring the next Travis Hunter into the Tar Heels’ program.

Advertisement

Blount’s Super Bowls

LeGarette Blount won two Super Bowls with Belichick and the Patriots, as he played a big role during the postseason journeys to SB XLIX and SB LI. However, Blount would leave the Pats ahead of the 2017 season.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots hands the ball off to LeGarrette Blount #29 during the second quarter of Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blount would get his payback on the franchise by joining the Philadelphia Eagles, that went on to defeat Belichick’s Patriots at Super Bowl LII. Blount rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown against his former team, enroute to his third ring.