Bill Belichick explained on the Let’s Go! podcast what the key factor was that led Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs to lose the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. A mistake that snowballed throughout the season.

“For Kansas City this year, a good place to look is the left tackle situation. Clearly, Andy and Brett (Veach) the general manager identified that as a problem and, you know, they took Kingsley (Suamataia) in the first or second round whatever it was. They took him high as the second pick after Worthy. That didn’t work out and then they played four offensive tackles with their last offensive tackle at the end of the season in the playoffs being Joe Thuney who’s really a guard. He’s never played tackle since he played it at NC State in college.”

Despite efforts to correct the problem, which seemed to be masked in the final weeks of the schedule and the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes could not be protected in the most important game of the season with six sacks in New Orleans.

Why did Chiefs lose the Super Bowl to Eagles?

According to Bill Belichick, the problem that cost the Chiefs the Super Bowl against the Eagles was detected very early in the season, but the solution was never the right one from Andy Reid and Brett Veach.

“They knew what the problem was. They tried to address it. It didn’t work out with Kingsley, it didn’t work out with (Wanya) Morris. Then they made a trade that didn’t work out and now they ended up playing a guard at tackle. You get up against some teams and you can get by with that, but until you get up against the best teams or the best team, that was a problem for them. It was a problem for them in the Super Bowl.”

