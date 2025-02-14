Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Bill Belichick believes Andy Reid made a huge mistake with Chiefs in Super Bowl loss against Eagles

In a surprising revelation, Bill Belichick claims that Andy Reid made a critical misstep that ultimately led to the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss against the Eagles.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Bill Belichick explained on the Let’s Go! podcast what the key factor was that led Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs to lose the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. A mistake that snowballed throughout the season.

“For Kansas City this year, a good place to look is the left tackle situation. Clearly, Andy and Brett (Veach) the general manager identified that as a problem and, you know, they took Kingsley (Suamataia) in the first or second round whatever it was. They took him high as the second pick after Worthy. That didn’t work out and then they played four offensive tackles with their last offensive tackle at the end of the season in the playoffs being Joe Thuney who’s really a guard. He’s never played tackle since he played it at NC State in college.”

Despite efforts to correct the problem, which seemed to be masked in the final weeks of the schedule and the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes could not be protected in the most important game of the season with six sacks in New Orleans.

Advertisement

Why did Chiefs lose the Super Bowl to Eagles?

According to Bill Belichick, the problem that cost the Chiefs the Super Bowl against the Eagles was detected very early in the season, but the solution was never the right one from Andy Reid and Brett Veach.

“They knew what the problem was. They tried to address it. It didn’t work out with Kingsley, it didn’t work out with (Wanya) Morris. Then they made a trade that didn’t work out and now they ended up playing a guard at tackle. You get up against some teams and you can get by with that, but until you get up against the best teams or the best team, that was a problem for them. It was a problem for them in the Super Bowl.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Travis Kelce sends clear message to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs after Super Bowl loss to Eagles

see also

NFL News: Travis Kelce sends clear message to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs after Super Bowl loss to Eagles

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Jalen Hurts makes heartfelt admission on Eagles' Super Bowl win
NFL

Jalen Hurts makes heartfelt admission on Eagles' Super Bowl win

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts addresses hiring of new offensive coordinator
NFL

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts addresses hiring of new offensive coordinator

Kellen Moore's net worth: The rich journey of the New Orleans Saints coach
NFL

Kellen Moore's net worth: The rich journey of the New Orleans Saints coach

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami in the friendly match against Orlando City?
Soccer

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami in the friendly match against Orlando City?

Better Collective Logo