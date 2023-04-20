Harry Maguire had another big mistake in Manchester United's elimination against Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinals. Check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Manchester United had high hopes in the 2022-2023 Europa League. Though they let slip away a two-goal advantage in Old Trafford facing Sevilla, Erik ten Hag and his players appeared as favorites to advance in the second leg of the quarterfinals at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

So far, it's been a solid first year in the rebuilding process led by Erik ten Hag. Manchester United won their first title in six years (Carabao Cup), remain on Top 3 in the Premier League and also reached the semifinals in the FA Cup. The future seems to be promising for the Red Devils.

However, Sevilla proved to be again a dominant force in Europa League. To make things worse, Harry Maguire failed once more on defense. Read here to check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Manchester United eliminated by Sevilla in Europa League: Funniest memes and reactions

In minute 8' of the game against Sevilla, Harry Maguire had a huge mistake in a confusion with goalkeeper, David de Gea. Youssef En-Nesyri took advatange and put the 1-0. As a consequence, with all the recent critics for the English defender, social media took notice.