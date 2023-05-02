Hellas Verona will face Inter for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Hellas Verona vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2022/2023 Serie A in your country

Inter will visit Hellas Verona this Wednesday, May 5 in what will be the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Hellas Verona vs Inter online free in the US on Fubo]

It is a game of great importance for both ends of the standings. On the one hand, Inter are in the fight for a place in the next UEFA Champions League. They have 57 points, the same as Roma and Milan, although due to their better goal difference they are staying in last place.

Of course, this could change quickly if Milan's side don't get all three points and their immediate rivals do. That is why they need to win and for that they must beat Hellas Verona, who are fighting for relegation. At the moment they have the same points as Spezia (27), but a better goal difference, so they need to keep getting points to avoid being relegated.

Hellas Verona vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (May 4)

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 4)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 4)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 4)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 4)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 4)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Hellas Verona vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN

Croatia: Arena Sport 10 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 5

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Action Africa

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport One

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Action Africa

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Action Africa

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Action, SuperSport Action Africa, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: C More Mix, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 10, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+

