Manchester United are back as contenders. Erik ten Hag is leading an impressive revolution which gave the club the Carabao Cup after winning over Newcastle in the final. Furthermore, they're still alive in the other three major competitions: Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo thought he could be part of this new project to revamp his career. After three bittersweet years at Juventus, the Portuguese star returned home in the 2021-2022 season with Manchester United. So, when Erik ten Hag's was announced as coach, Cristiano believed he would be the cornerstone in a rebuilding process.

However, one of the first big decisions made by Erik ten Hag was to let go Cristiano Ronaldo. Though the 38-year old player is a legend of the club, there was no turning back. Now, after many weeks since that breakup, Erik ten Hag talked about that situation.

Erik ten Hag talks about Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United

On November of 2022, Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo announced a mutual agreement to end their relationship. So, after the World Cup, the Portuguese star began a new adventure in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. Now, Erik ten Hag finally spoke about Cristiano's departure. It all started when he sent Cristiano to the bench during a game in August of that year against Liverpool.

"I had my reasons. They were obvious and I also knew the consequences. It could have had a negative outcome. That is always possible in football, but I am not worrying. I sleep well also, even during those nights. I have to take decisions in respect of advancing the club and the team. That's my job and that's the responsibility I have."

Furthermore, Erik ten Hag admits he was ready to confront the backlash of leaving out a legend from the club. "I have to stand by those decisions. I have to face the consequences and the impact of my decisions. Not only in the short term, but also for the longer term. Of course, you don't always have a lot of time. In that period, I remember we had 10 days so I could consider which choice would be the best. You always have to think strategically, but, that is my job and that is the responsibility I have to take."