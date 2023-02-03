For the French striker Randal Kolo Muani, last year's match in Qatar against Argentina was a chance for greatness. But Emiliano Martinez would get in the way of his right-footed shot. The 24-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt star has only just lately spoken out about the impact of the miss on his life.

A first-half substitution by Didier Deschamps turned French striker Randal Kolo Muani into his country's unfortunate villain and sacrificial lamb in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final. After Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick to get the 2018 winners in a 3-3 tie, the ball was set up for Muani to score the game-winning goal for Les Bleus.

In the 126th minute of extra time, the Eintracht Frankfurt striker had a golden opportunity as he faced up against goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. However, the Aston Villa goalkeeper made a fantastic save, and the game went to penalty kicks.

Thus, 'Dibu' Martinez prevented the player's bid for World Cup immortality and the chance to etch his name into the tournament's annals, before thwarting France once again in the penalty shootout and guiding Argentina to their third triumph. But for Kolo Muani, whose heart was wounded by a squandered opportunity, the memory is still vivid.

What Randal Kolo Muani thinks of his last-gasp World Cup Final miss vs Argentina?

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani has recently reflected on his missed match-winning opportunity at Qatar 2022 against the eventual champions: "I still watch it, I know it off by heart. In my head, I said to myself, 'Randal, you have to shoot now'. I tried to shoot toward the near post but the goalkeeper made a very good save.

"But there were other options. I could have lobbed him, or find Kylian Mbappe [who was free on the left]. But in the moment, I didn’t see him. It’s only when you watch back that you discover the other options. It’s too late. I still have it in my throat and it’ll be there for life", he told beIN Sports.