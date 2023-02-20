Independiente del Valle will receive Flamengo this Tuesday, February 21 for the first leg of the 2023 Recopa Sudamericana. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is the most important cup at club level organized by Conmebol. The winners of the two most important tournaments of that Confederation face each other: the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana. A game that promises to be very intense between the champion teams last year.
On the one hand there will be Flamengo, who come from being the great disappointment in the last Club World Cup. They were expected to play a grand final against Real Madrid, however they lost in the semifinals, staying out of the game against the Spanish team. Independiente del Valle won the South American with considerable authority, and although they are the least favorites, they hope to surprise Flamengo.
Independiente del Valle vs Flamengo: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Australia: 11:30 AM (February 22)
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 PM
Greece: 1:30 AM (February 22)
Indonesia: 8:30 AM (February 22)
Jamaica: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 AM (February 22)
New Zealand: 1:30 PM (February 22)
Portugal: 12:30 AM (February 22)
Serbia: 1:30 AM (February 22)
United States: 7:30 PM (ET)
Independiente del Valle vs Flamengo: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
Greece: Space Sport 3 HD
Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS in Spanish