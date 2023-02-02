Cristiano Ronaldo's rough start at Al-Nassr has been compounded after picking up an injury in the 3-1 loss to Al-Ittihad last week. Here, find out if the Portugal international has recovered and whether or not he will feature against Al Fateh on Friday.

During the disappointing loss last Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to injure his ankle playing for Al-Nassr for the second time. The 37-year-old previously made his Saudi Pro League debut in a 1-0 victory against Al-Ettifaq, weeks after finalizing his lucrative transfer to the Middle East.

Then, in the Saudi Cup Semi-Finals, his side faced off against Al-Ittihad, and ultimately lost 3-1. Even on a more personal level, Ronaldo had a frustrating evening since he missed many good opportunities to register his name on the scoreboard. Unfortunately, he looks to be struggling to adapt to the Middle Eastern style of play, as he has yet to record a goal or assist for his new team in competitive games.

When the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was later seen staggering off the pitch, it was clear that things had become much worse for him. After being brought to the ground by second-half replacement Hamdan Al-Shamrani, the ex-Real Madrid star was left writhing in pain, leaving the Saudi club worried about the extent of the injury to their new star.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo be included in Al-Nassr's lineup to face Al Fateh?

Saudi newspaper Al-Bilad report that since he has fully recovered from his injury, Cristiano Ronaldo will play for his team against Al Fateh this weekend. A significant matchup between Al Fateh and Rudi Garcia's players is set for Friday at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium in the latest round of the Saudi Pro League.

As of right now, Al Fatehare doing really well in the Saudi Pro League, as they are sitting comfortably in sixth. They defeated Al Wehda by a score of 2-0 in their last match and will try to continue that winning streak this time around against Cristiano Ronaldo's table leaders.