James Rodriguez is the main character of a new scandal in soccer. Now, the Colombian midfielder is being accused of frequenting adult clubs every weekend, despite having a game the next day.

A few years ago, James Rodriguez was seen as one of the best midfielders in the world. He was bought by Real Madrid in 2014 for $82 million, but his career has gone downwards since he left Bayern Munich in 2019.

Rodriguez left Bayern Munich in 2019, moving through different teams. Then, he played for Olympiacos, but the Greek team ended his contract recently and now he's looking where to land this year.

The career of James Rodriguez has not been the same since he left Bayern Munich. Unfortunately, the Colombian midfielder has not been able to be at the level he was during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, wandering through different leagues since 2019.

His last team was Olympiacos in Greece. He signed with them at the end of 2022, but the team decided to terminate his contract a week ago in a very surprising move.

The fans of the Greek squad are not happy at all with the former Real Madrid player. They have accused James Rodriguez of frequenting adult clubs every weekend and not caring about the team.

"James Rodriguez, a player other Greek clubs can only dream of, was a frequenter of strip clubs every Saturday," Gate 7 International, the official count of Olympiacos fans, tweeted on Monday.

Rodriguez said goodbye to the fans recently on social media, thanking them for their support. However, it seems like they are not happy at all with how he treated the club since his arrival.