Javi Gracia only coached Leeds United in 11 matches but won only three. Gracia enters the list of one of the Premier League’s worst managers.

Leeds United continue their fall from grace from the Marcelo Bielsa era to this period which has them staring at relegation in the Premier League. After only 11 matches Javi Gracia was sacked as manager and can be added with Jesse Marsch as two Leeds managers who failed to live up to expectations in the post Bielsa world.

Marsch, who coached the team from February 2022 to February 2023 only had a 29.7 winning percentage. Sam Allardyce is the club’s top choice to take over to try and salvage what has been a disastrous season for Leeds.

Gracia and Marsch enter the list of two of the worst managers in recent memory in the Premier League winning a combined 14 games of 49 played. Here are other managers who provided very little in the Premier League.

Paolo Di Canio - Sunderland

The Italian saved Sunderland in 2013 from relegation but not much else the following season the team fell apart, the players complained about his abusive way of coaching and a 3-3-7 record was all she wrote, and Di Canio was sacked.

Bob Bradley - Swansea

The first American manager in Premier League history took over the club at the start of the 2016/2017 season. Bradley was woefully overmatched, his club might have scored goals, but they gave up boat loads, with no answers and only 2 wins in 11 games, Bradley was sacked amid fan outcry.

Terry Connor - Wolverhampton Wanderers

The former player was winless in 13 games with 4 draws and 9 defeats. Connor was just not able to get anything going and was let go quickly.

Remi Garde - Aston Villa

The French manager made it to 20 games in the Premier League without a win, 7 draws and 13 defeats, in November of 2015.