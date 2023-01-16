Colombian international Jhon Duran has been on many clubs’ transfer wish list now Aston Villa has pulled the trigger.

Jhon Duran is just only 19-years-old, but he has had a big rise in his professional career. The native from Medellin, Colombia is currently with the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer, but he could be changing the Windy City for a move to the Premier League, pending terms.

According to Tom Bogert, Aston Villa is keen on signing the winger and the transfer fee could be in the $22 million range, making Duran one of the highest outgoing transfers in MLS history. Duran has only been in MLS one season and scored 8 goals in 22 matches for the ailing Fire.

Duran has also earned three caps for Colombia since his move to MLS and is considered one of the country’s biggest prospects down the future. All that is needed from both sides is the player to pass his medical and gain a work permit, but it would seem that Jhon Duran is off to Aston Villa, as the Lions have announced.

Who are the other biggest outgoing transfers in MLS history?

The biggest outgoing transfers in MLS history are Miguel Almirón to Newcastle United for $27 million, then Ricardo Pepi to FC Augsburg for $20 Million. Maybe the best player ever exported out of MLS is Alphonso Davies to Bayern Munich for $13.5 Million, but before him is Cristiano Ronaldo teammate Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martínez to Al- Nassr at $18 million.

Other notable MLS transfers are: