Lionel Messi's brother exploded against Joan Laporta and the board of directors. That could have severe consequences for the superstar with FC Barcelona.

After winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi has been sensational in his return for PSG. That's why the French club want to guarantee a contract extension as soon as possible. On August of 2021, Messi signed a two-year deal with the club, so, he's close of becoming a free agent.

However, the truth is no one knows for sure what Lionel Messi wants. He might be looking for financial stability and could sign for a team in the MLS or maybe in Saudi Arabia. Of course, thousands of fans dream with another scenario: a return to FC Barcelona.

The problem is that his brother, Matias Messi, made very controversial statements critizicing the actual board of directors at the club. Now, when the world waits for a comeback of Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona, the president of the team, Joan Laporta, finally spoke loud and clear.

Joan Laporta answers to Lionel Messi's brother

First of all, after Matias Messi said that his brother would only return to Barcelona if the actual board of directors was wiped out, the apology finally came on the Instagram account of Matias.

"I want to vindicate myself for what I said on social media. I was just with my son and friends making a joke. How am I going to think something like that about a club so big such as Barcelona and their history which have given us so much to my family and Leo?"

Then, Joan Laporta, the president of FC Barcelona, clarified if Matias Messi's words would affect the future of the superstar with the club. "Obviously Leo Messi is heritage of the club. We're very proud of a player with his level. The best in history. Don't make me talk about Messi. He's currently a player of PSG. I don't want to talk about players from other clubs. He's a PSG player and I want to respect them."

Of course, the biggest question is if the scandal with his brother would stop FC Barcelona from maybe pursuing Lionel Messi in the summer. On August of 2021, Messi signed a two-year deal with PSG, so, he's close to become a free agent in the market. Since January 1, the player is free to negotiate with any club in the world.

"About the thing with his brother, it's not important because he already apologized. I won't give more importance to that matter. He already said he's sorry and I'm thankful for that. His words don't affect the relationships of Messi with Barcelona and of Barcelona with Messi. Since the last time we spoke, the relationships are correct. Of this topic, we don't speak because it's not important and we accept the apologies."