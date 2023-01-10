In a blockbuster move the Portuguese international will be moving on loan to Chelsea until the end of the season.

Chelsea has help in the form of João Félix, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder comes to The Blues after three and a half years at Atlético Madrid. João Félix played a total of 131 games and scoring 34 goals across all competitions for the Madrid side, this season João Félix has played in 20 games and scored 5 goals.

The move is an upgrade for Graham Potter’s side who have injuries to ten key players on their roster. Chelsea is 10th in the Premier League and have lost 3 of their last 5 and recently were defeated twice in a week by Manchester City.

According to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano the deal is until June 2023 and was done for €11 million fee with 100% of João Félix’s salary covered by Chelsea.

What does João Félix’s arrival mean to Chelsea?

At a first glance it’s just one more attacking option in a long line of attacking options. Chelsea already has a stacked side, on paper, with players who have not paid off. Mason Mount is at 3 goals this season and a dwindling level of play.

Raheem Sterling has had slightly better production with 6 goals in 22 matches. Christian Pulisic may lead the stats column in a lot of senseless categories but 1 goal and 2 assists in 16 matches is poor production.

Graham Potter is hoping that João Félix can provide creativity in attack and get Chelsea going, the club has only scored 20 goals in the Premier League this season.