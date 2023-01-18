Juventus and Monza will clash off on Thursday at Allianz Stadium in the Round of 16 of the 2022-23 Coppa Italia. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Juventus vs Monza: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Coppa Italia in your country

Juventus will come against Monza at Allianz Stadium in Turin in the Round of 16 of the 2022-23 Coppa Italia on Thursday, January 19, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian cup soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their fifth Coppa Italia meeting. Interestingly, at the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes as both Juventus and Monza have managed two wins each so far, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent cup game was played on August 27, 1986, when the game ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Bianconeri away. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time since then, to determine who will progress to the Quarter-Finals.

Juventus vs Monza: Kick-off Time

Juventus vs Monza: TV Channel and Live Streaming

