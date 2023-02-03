After leaving Thursday's 2-0 victory against Valencia on a stretcher, Karim Benzema became the latest Real Madrid player to be injured. Read here to find out how long he will be out and whether he will miss the clash against Liverpool in the Champions League.

After their home victory against Valencia, Real Madrid closed the gap to within five points of La Liga leaders Barcelona. Despite a comfortable 2-0 victory against the demoralized Valencia side at the Santiago Bernabeu, concerns were raised when Karim Benzema was taken off the field due to injury.

After seemingly experiencing discomfort while jogging, the Frenchman limped off the field at the one-hour mark. He had previously helped set up Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior for their respective goals that sealed the deal for Los Blancos.

This season has not been kind to the striker, as he has dealt with a slew of injuries, most notably a thigh issue that prevented him from competing in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with France. In fact, Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti already has a lengthy list of injured players, and this fresh addition to the treatment room has arisen just before the Spanish team's matches in the Club World Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

What is Karim Benzema's injury status with Real Madrid?

Karim Benzema was taken out of the game and replaced by Rodrygo after he grabbed at the back of his leg. DAZN reported after the final whistle that the 35-year-old striker had experienced pain in his right thigh.

A detailed diagnosis of the ailment is anticipated shortly. Ths club's coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters after the match, "The Benzema thing seems mild, as a precaution. It is what happens when you play every three days without time to recover."

The Frenchman and his management are crossing their fingers that the niggling pain in his leg is nothing serious. The Whites must keep within striking distance of league leaders Barcelona, but they also have a Champions League round of 16 match against Liverpool this month, so they can't afford to have any of their key players out injured.

Real Madrid and Liverpool will face each other in the opening leg on February 21 at Anfield, with the second game scheduled for March 15 at the Bernabeu. However, despite being hurt on Thursday, Mirror reports that Karim Benzema should be OK to feature in the first game.