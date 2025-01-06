NFL News: Josh Dobbs reveals what impressed him about Brock Purdy during the 49ers’ tough season

Josh Dobbs knows the San Francisco 49ers had a tough season, failing to make it to the postseason as they did last year when they reached the Super Bowl. However, the backup quarterback took away some positive impressions, particularly from Brock Purdy, that caught his attention.

According to Dobbs’ comments, Purdy did a great job managing the offensive line, saying, “Being able to be in command of the huddle… a lot is on the quarterback’s shoulders.” Dobbs took every opportunity to watch the 49ers’ starter prepare before games, stating, “To watch how he prepares and how he segments it and how he sequences his approach to each play… it’s been very impressive to watch.”

It’s worth noting that Dobbs recently started in the final NFL regular-season game for the 49ers, where they lost 47-24 to the Cardinals. Despite the loss, Dobbs threw for 326 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, giving a glimpse of what a potential ‘backup quarterback’ might look like for the 2025 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For his first and only start in 2024, Dobbs’ passing yards were impressive, even comparable to what Brock Purdy had done during the regular season, with several weeks of 300+ yards. After the game against the Cardinals, Dobbs said, “I did feel good out there.”

Advertisement

The Backup the 49ers Need

Dobbs brings some NFL experience to the table. He’s not a rookie, having debuted with the Steelers in 2018. It wasn’t until 2022 with the Titans that he threw his first touchdown. In 2023, he posted his highest touchdown total with 13, playing stints with the Cardinals and Vikings.

Advertisement

see also Brock Purdy's net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers?

It’s also worth noting that the 49ers turned to Brandon Allen when Purdy was injured. However, Allen himself was dealing with a fractured finger during a game against the Packers, a situation that sparked criticism and led to calls for Dobbs to be on the field.