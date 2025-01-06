Trending topics:
NFL News: Mike Tomlin gives key piece of advice to Steelers before facing Lamar Jackson and Ravens in the playoffs

With the Steelers set to face the high-powered Ravens and Lamar Jackson in a long awaited playoff showdown, head coach Mike Tomlin delivers a powerful message to inspire his team.

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

A month ago, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers had a 10-3 record and were comfortably in control of their destiny to win the AFC North. Now, after four consecutive losses, the story is completely different.

The Steelers let the divisional title slip away, dropped to the No. 6 seed in the AFC, and if they hope to reach the Super Bowl, they’ll have to do it by fighting on the road during the playoffs.

The Baltimore Ravens will be their first opponent in the Wild Card round, and considering how they dominated Pittsburgh a couple of weeks ago, Tomlin and his players enter that matchup as 8-point underdogs.

What time is the Steelers vs Ravens playoff game?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, January 11, at 8 PM (ET). Despite his team’s rough situation, Mike Tomlin believes that not all is lost in the 2024 season.

“I don’t know that you go clean slate. You better learn from these lessons. You know what I mean? It’s ok. We are a mentally tough group. It’s ok to learn from these lessons and to remember the things that created this because there’s nothing mystical about it. So, that’s going to be my mentality and that’s what I’m going to relate to the guys as we move in next week.”

