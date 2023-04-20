Uncertainty had surrounded Karim Benzema's future as his contract with Real Madrid runs out at the end of June. As the season winds down, the striker has made a definitive choice on where he will play next year, with reports suggesting he may follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia.

Since his contract at Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of June, Real Madrid's prolific striker Karim Benzema will be free to sign with any club on a Bosman deal. There had been no word on a contract extension, leading to increasing rumors about his future intentions.

Although his production has dropped this year, the French ace is still contributing to the team's success as they enter the season's home stretch. Thus, a year after winning the Ballon d'Or, he continues to be a crucial cog for Los Blancos.

Over the course of the season, he scored 44 goals for the team, 15 of which came in the Champions League. Although the 35-year-old's team is on pace to lose their La Liga title to arch-rivals Barcelona, he has scored 25 goals so far this season.

Real Madrid stay or Saudi Arabia move: What next for Karim Benzema?

Recently, the striker was offered a huge contract to play in Saudi Arabia, but he declined it in order to remain in European football. Using a similar strategy, his former colleague Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational transfer to Saudi club Al-Nassr in January, where he is reportedly earning over €200 million per year.

The reigning Ballon d'Or winner has made a name for himself in recent seasons thanks to his ability to have a significant impression. As a result, according to the Spanish newspaper Marca, he is prepared to also turn down a transfer to Saudi Arabia this summer in favor of remaining with Real Madrid.

Even if at least one Middle Eastern team has reached out to him this month, Benzema is set on remaining with his current Spanish club. In fact, the current European champions have agreed to keep the Frenchman on their roster until the summer of 2024.

Benzema's Ballon d'Or victory prompted the Whites to exercise an option to extend his contract by a year, and they have done so with the Frenchman's approval. Since Endrick Felipe won't be able to join the team until next July, Real Madrid have decided to keep its current undisputed starting striker.