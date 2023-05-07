The English national anthem "God Save the King" is usually met with a thunderous chorus of boos from Liverpool fans at every home game. Here, find out the reason why.

In honor of King Charles III's coronation on May 6, the national song of the United Kingdom was played before each Premier League match this weekend. Even though it is not common practice to play the national anthem before matches in England, the ceremony is usually anticipated to go ahead without a hitch.

However, when Liverpool played Brentford on Saturday, though, all eyes were on Anfield. The reason for this is that, during King Charles III's coronation celebrations, the Reds supporters booed loudly when "God Save the King" was played at the stadium.

Before the match, players from both teams were seen queuing up on opposing sides of the center circle to listen to the national anthem. The crowd's whistles and jeers were deafening, and there were repeated shouts of 'Liverpool'.

Why do Liverpool fans often boo while the English national anthem is played?

Liverpool supporters and residents in general have long avoided identifying with the flag and song of their country of origin, England. The problems that locals of Liverpool face in regard to patriotism and nationalism are possibly best symbolized by the appearance of a banner at Anfield carrying the words "Scouse not English."

Liverpool residents' perception of English society as unwelcoming stems in large part from decades of Conservative rule. Liverpool natives, who have never believed they had the backing of their government, are more likely to consider themselves Scouse rather than English.

As prime minister, Margaret Thatcher and the Conservative Party were mostly unconcerned with the deterioration of Merseyside's manufacturing sector throughout the 1980s. It caused widespread poverty and joblessness in the city as the government proved unable or unwilling to provide any meaningful assistance, going so far as to reduce public services.

After playing a pivotal part in WWII, Liverpool's economy suffered as commerce at its ports, which had previously dominated the sector, stagnated. The English city has changed dramatically since the 1980s, but its inhabitants' contempt and resentment against a government that has never backed them has not.