After a new controversy in France, Kylian Mbappe explained why he was chosen as captain of the national team ahead of Antoine Griezmann.

France were really close of becoming just the third team ever to win back-to-back titles in the World Cup. Italy did it in 1934 and 1938, Brazil achieved the feat in 1958 and 1962, while Didier Deschamps' squad had an extraordinary run at Qatar 2022. However, it just wasn't enough.

Now, just a few months after the World Cup, France are living full of scandals. First, Didier Deschamps against Zinedine Zidane for the coaching job. After that, Deschamps blaming Karim Benzema for all the controversy about his injury in Qatar. Finally, a sudden change in the National Team's captaincy.

Kylian Mbappe was appointed as new captain of France, but, according to many reports, that didn't suit well for veteran players in the national team such as Antoine Griezmann. Now, Mbappe finally talked about the situation.

Kylian Mbappe explains why Didier Deschamps named him captain of France

Kylian Mbappe is only 24-years old, but he has already been named captain of France over other veterans in the national team such as Antoine Griezmann. The star of PSG explained the reasons why.

"Didier Deschamps wants me to be a unifier and told me that I was the link between the new generation and the old one. I spoke with Antoine (Griezmann). I told him that I would have had the same reaction. He is perhaps the most important player of the Deschamps era."

Furthermore, Kylian Mbappe admitted that he would respect at any cost Antoine Griezmann's hierarchy on the team. "I am not his superior. If he has something to say in front of the group, I sit down and listen. When the coach comes to see you, your mouth says yes right away. I didn't think I was going to be captain until Monday."

Didier Deschamps also shared his thoughts on the situation between Mbappe and Griezmann. "Being captain is a responsibility, but Kylian, when he is on the pitch, he thinks about what he should do on the pitch. It comes naturally. There is no advice to give him, Kylian knows. I can assure you that Antoine, since Monday, is smiling. That he was disappointed at the time, it is legitimate. But it stopped there. He is vice-captain. He has an important role as he always had."