Kylian Mbappe faces a big problem in the locker room with PSG. Read here to check out what happened in a new scandal for the French star and his team.

Kylian Mbappe is living one of the best moments of his career. After a fantastic Qatar 2022 World Cup with France, Mbappe kept the pace at the club level in different competitions for Paris Saint Germain. He is only 24-years old and his performances are nothing less than superb.

This week, for example, Kylian Mbappe became the first player in PSG's history to score five goals in a game. This happened in the Round of 32 of the Coupe de France (French Cup) in a 7-0 blowout over Pays de Cassel. Mbappe is simply thriving.

Nevertheless, when things seemed to be going smoothly in PSG, a new scandal has arrived around Kylian Mbappe. Read here to find out what happened and how the locker room was ignited by it.

Kylian Mbappe ignites big scandal in PSG's locker room

After a 7-0 win over Pays de Cassel in the French Cup (Coupe de France), a scandal broke out among the captains of PSG. Considering Marquinhos wasn't available, Kylian Mbappe appeared as captain of the team. However, one player wasn't happy about it and went to social media.

Presnel Kimpembe is the second captain of PSG. So, when Mbappe took the armband, the entire team was shocked by the decision. Following the game, coach Christophe Galtier clarified that it had been his call and took full responsibility. The problem was that Galtier didn't consult the other captains producing outrage in the locker room.

"In the last few hours, I have been able to hear and read a lot about myself. I therefore wish to make things clear in order to avoid continuing to spread false information about me. I was not made aware of this decision, this is completely false. That said, I will always respect the decisions of the club.", said Kimpembe on a message in social media.

According to RMC Sport, Marquinhos is the first captain of PSG and the second tier of players behind him as second-captains has four names: Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappe. However, Kimpembe believed this wasn't the proper hierarchy and now the locker room knows about it.