All eyes in the soccer world have been on Kylian Mbappe and the most recent public criticism of his side Paris Saint-Germain. The superstar's mother has just joined the mix, though, adding a fresh twist to the unfolding drama.

Kylian Mbappe's mother steps in to address recent PSG conflict and advised him not to say anything

Kylian Mbappe has accomplished a great deal at such a young age. The 24-year-old has already won the 2018 World Cup, scored a hat trick in the 2022 championship game, and has recently become France's captain. His resume got a boost on Saturday when he scored a goal, making him PSG's all-time top scorer in Ligue 1.

However, it hasn't all been flowers during his time in the French city. He recently responded to Paris Saint-Germain's push to renew season tickets for the 2023-24 season by posting a message on his social media accounts.

It was an open complaint from the prolific striker, who felt the club was focusing too much on him. "I don’t agree with this published video... PSG is a big club and a big family but it is especially not Kylian Saint-Germain", he took to Instagram to write.

What did Kylian Mbappe's mother say of the player's recent criticism of PSG?

Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, has now, a little more than a week later, elaborated on her son's feelings and motivations at the moment. The PSG superstar reportedly talked to his parent before posting his remarks, and she disapproved of how he handled the situation.

"He was angry. He called me, as he usually does. When he decides to do something on social media, he still takes the time to call two or three people. I understood his distress and, at the same time, I told him: 'Now is not the time to react. Let it go and there will always be time to restore the truth'.

"To which he replied: 'No, no, I don't want to wait. I know the consequences and I will accept them'. He said it in the heat of the moment, with his heart. He simply responded like a child who was born with social media, everyone has their own communication," she said on the programme Public Senat.