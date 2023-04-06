Kylian Mbappe takes center stage in Paris Saint-Germain's ad clip promoting their renewal campaign for the 2023-2024 season, to the exclusion of other top players like Lionel Messi and Neymar. Because of this, the Frenchman has taken aim at the club for making him the club's marquee player and unquestioned star.

As a team, Paris Saint-Germain are in tatters this year. After being eliminated in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, the rumors that Lionel Messi will quit the club this summer just add fuel to the fire. Even superstar Kylian Mbappe isn't satisfied with the reigning French champions now.

The newest advertising for the club's season ticket renewal campaign leaves little room for debate that the 24-year-old is the uncontested star player of the Red-and-Blues. The struggling Ligue 1 leaders have released a commercial film featuring the France captain as part of their campaign for the 2023-2024 season.

The French striker sits in the stands of the Parc des Princes and delivers a monologue that serves as the video club's centerpiece. However, a number of notable figures are missing: Lionel Messi, who has not yet decided if he would return to Barcelona or seek out other opportunities in Europe, as well as injured ace, Neymar.

What did Kylian Mbappe say of PSG's season ticket promotional video?

PSG are hopeful that Mbappe will honor his new deal and stay in Paris for the foreseeable future after he signed last year. The Frenchman, though, is dismayed to see that he plays such a central role in material designed to recruit fans for the next season.

Mbappe complained on Instagram that PSG's season ticket advertising materials for the 2023-24 season centered nearly solely on him, and neither Lionel Messi nor Neymar were included: "I have just taken part in the viewing of the club's renewal campaign for the 23/24 season.

"At no time was I informed of the content of the interview with my interlocutor. It looked like a basic interview at a club marketing day. I disagree with this posted video. That’s why I fight for individual image rights. PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is certainly not Kylian Saint-Germain". The club have already taken the video off their social media channels.