Lens will play against Paris Saint-Germain in a game valid for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

It is the most anticipated match in this Ligue 1. Nothing less than the first against the second in what will undoubtedly be a duel of enormous interest and that could even begin to define Ligue 1. On the one hand, there will be the locals, Lens, who in the previous Matchday could not get past 0-0 against Nice.

That result made the difference that until that Matchday was 5 points stretched to 7 points, since Paris Saint-Germain for their part won their game against Strasbourg 2-1. One more victory would make the team of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar stretch the difference to 10 points, which will be very difficult to reduce.

Lens vs PSG: Date

This game between Lens and PSG for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 will be played at the Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, France this Sunday, January 1 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Lens vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Lens vs PSG

This 2022/2023 Ligue 1 game between Lens and PSG can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada. If you are in Japan and Germany, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options in the US: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS.

