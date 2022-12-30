Paris Saint-Germain will play visit Lens in what will be the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

A high-flying duel is coming in the Ligue 1. One of those games that could mark a before and after in a competition. It is that the comfortable leaders of the French league, Paris Saint-Germain, will face their immediate pursuers, Lens; in which it will be a duel that undoubtedly promises to be very intense.

After beating Strasbourg 2-1, PSG managed to assert themselves at the top of the standings, and were even able to make a bigger difference. It is that their rivals in this game, Lens, drew 0-0 against Nice, so the 5-point difference that the Paris team had become 7 points. They need a victory to be able to get closer, since a draw would not help, and a defeat would make the difference 10, very difficult to reduce.

Lens's probable lineup

Lois Openda could come in for Onana or Wesley Said. For the rest, the team would be more or less the same as the one they drew a week ago with Nice.

Lens’s possible lineup: Samba; Medina, Danso, Gradit; Frankowski, Abdul Samed, Fofana, Onana, Machado; Sotoca, Openda

PSG's probable lineup

Lionel Messi, Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes will not be there for this game, as will Neymar who was sent off against Strasbourg. Renato Sanches could return from a bruise in time for Sunday's game. Another who could return is Achraf Hakimi instead of Nordi Mukiele.

PSG's possible lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz; Soler; Mbappe, Ekitike

