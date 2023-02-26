Leon will face Monterrey for the Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Leon vs Monterrey: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Liga MX Clausura 2023 in your country

Leon will play against Monterrey this Monday, February 27 for the Matchday 9 of the 2023 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Leon vs Monterrey online free on FuboTV]

They play the leaders in the closing of Matchday 9. Monterrey currently have 21, and no matter what the result of this game, they will not lose first place. But of course, they don't want to let the other teams get close to them. They have 7 victories in a row and now they want the eighth.

Their rivals are Leon, who at the moment are in Requalification positions, for the moment a little far from the first four places. However, they have several teams closely following them and if they don't score points, they could lose their place in the Requalification zone.

Leon vs Monterrey: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:05 AM (February 28)

Brazil: 12:05 AM (February 28)

Costa Rica: 9:05 PM

Dominican Republic: 11:05 PM

El Salvador: 9:05 PM

Guatemala: 9:05 PM

Honduras: 9:05 PM

Mexico: 9:05 PM

Nicaragua: 9:05 PM

Panama: 10:05 PM

USA: 10:05 PM (ET)

Leon vs Monterrey: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Claro Sports, Claro Brand

Costa Rica: Brand Claro, Claro Sports

Dominican Republic: Claro Sports

El Salvador: Claro Sports

Guatemala: Brand Claro, Claro Sports

Honduras: Claro Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Claro Sports, Claro Brand

Nicaragua: Claro Sports

Panama: Claro Sports

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA

