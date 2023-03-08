Robert Lewandowski can't forget his past. FC Barcelona's striker posted on social media how he was enjoying Bayern Munich's victory over Lionel Messi's PSG in the Champions League.

Robert Lewandowski doesn't forget his Bayern Munich's days and celebrates their win over PSG

During the second leg of the Round of 16 of the 22/23 Champions League, Bayern Munich faced PSG at the Allianz Arena. The team coached by Julian Nagelsmann defeated Lionel Messi's squad with a final 2-0 score (3-0 aggregate), which led to Lewandowski's reaction.

"Let's go, FC Bayern," the Polish striker posted on Instagram alongside a flexing arm emoji. He enjoyed his former team's victory and proved there's still love in his heart for them.