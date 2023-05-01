The regular season of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament has ended. The Playoffs are here, so in this article you will find all the information about them regarding the schedule, bracket, format, teams, TV channel and live streaming for you to enjoy them.
12 teams are ready to fight for the first title of the year. The Wild Card will start this weekend, with Tigres facing Puebla, Santos visiting Pachuca, Leon playing at home against Atletico San Luis, and Cruz Azul receiving Atlas at Azteca Stadium.On the next phase, Monterrey, Chivas, Toluca and America are waiting to see which four teams make it to the quarterfinals. Here's all the information you need to know about the Playoffs.
Liga MX Clausura 2023 Playoffs: Format
The best twelve teams of the regular season standings have qualified for the big party. The last eight will play against each other for a spot in the quarterfinals, where Monterrey, Chivas, America and Toluca are already waiting for their rivals. The Wild Card round has a one-game format, and then it is played in a two-match format.
Liga MX Clausura 2023 Playoffs: Teams
As said before, Monterrey, America, Chivas and Toluca are placed in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the qualified squads for the Wild Card round are Pachuca, leon, Tigres, Cruz Azul, Atlas, Puebla, Atletico San Luis and Santos.
Unfortunately for Queretaro, they were within the first twelve spots, but they have quotient problems and the league doesn't allow any team to participate in the Playoffs if they are dealing with this matter. Its place was taken by Santos Laguna (13th).
Liga MX Clausura 2023 Playoffs: Schedule and How to Watch in the US
The Wild Card round will start this weekend. The Liga MX has not announced the final schedule for them, but the four matches are expected to be played on Saturday.
- Tigres vs Puebla - Saturday, May 6th (TBA)
- Pachuca vs Santos - Saturday, May 6th (TBA)
- Leon vs Atletico San Luis - Saturday, May 6th (TBA)
- Cruz Azul vs Atlas - Saturday, May 6th (TBA)
Liga MX Clausura 2023 Wild Card round
- Tigres vs Puebla
- Pachuca vs Santos
- Leon vs Atletico San Luis
- Cruz Azul vs Atlas
Liga MX Playoffs 2023 Quarterfinals - First Leg
- TBD vs Monterrey
- TBD vs America
- TBD vs Chivas
- TBD vs Toluca
Liga MX Playoffs 2023 Quarterfinals: Second leg
- Monterrey vs TBD
- America vs TBD
- Chivas vs TBD
- Toluca vs TBD
Liga MX 2023 Playoffs: Bracket
Following the Wild Card round, Monterrey will face the last seed in the quarterfinals. Then, America will compete against the 7th place, Chivas against the 6th, and Toluca against the 5th.
Liga MX Clausura 2023 Playoffs: Rules
- The team with more goals on aggregate wins the series and advances.
- Thereis no away goals rule. If the two teams are tied on aggregate, the higher seed advances.
- In the final, if the two teams are tied on aggregate, the second leg would have an extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shoot-out.