The regular season of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament has ended. The Playoffs are here, so in this article you will find all the information about them regarding the schedule, bracket, format, teams, TV channel and live streaming for you to enjoy them.

12 teams are ready to fight for the first title of the year. The Wild Card will start this weekend, with Tigres facing Puebla, Santos visiting Pachuca, Leon playing at home against Atletico San Luis, and Cruz Azul receiving Atlas at Azteca Stadium.

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Playoffs: Format

The best twelve teams of the regular season standings have qualified for the big party. The last eight will play against each other for a spot in the quarterfinals, where Monterrey, Chivas, America and Toluca are already waiting for their rivals. The Wild Card round has a one-game format, and then it is played in a two-match format.

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Playoffs: Teams

As said before, Monterrey, America, Chivas and Toluca are placed in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the qualified squads for the Wild Card round are Pachuca, leon, Tigres, Cruz Azul, Atlas, Puebla, Atletico San Luis and Santos.

Unfortunately for Queretaro, they were within the first twelve spots, but they have quotient problems and the league doesn't allow any team to participate in the Playoffs if they are dealing with this matter. Its place was taken by Santos Laguna (13th).

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Playoffs: Schedule and How to Watch in the US

The Wild Card round will start this weekend. The Liga MX has not announced the final schedule for them, but the four matches are expected to be played on Saturday.

Tigres vs Puebla - Saturday, May 6th (TBA)

Pachuca vs Santos - Saturday, May 6th (TBA)

Leon vs Atletico San Luis - Saturday, May 6th (TBA)

Cruz Azul vs Atlas - Saturday, May 6th (TBA)

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Wild Card round

Tigres vs Puebla

Pachuca vs Santos

Leon vs Atletico San Luis

Cruz Azul vs Atlas

Liga MX Playoffs 2023 Quarterfinals - First Leg

TBD vs Monterrey

TBD vs America

TBD vs Chivas

TBD vs Toluca

Liga MX Playoffs 2023 Quarterfinals: Second leg

Monterrey vs TBD

America vs TBD

Chivas vs TBD

Toluca vs TBD

Liga MX 2023 Playoffs: Bracket

Following the Wild Card round, Monterrey will face the last seed in the quarterfinals. Then, America will compete against the 7th place, Chivas against the 6th, and Toluca against the 5th.

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Playoffs: Rules