Jorge Messi and Don Garber met during the Gold Cup final in Las Vegas in 2021 and in an interview with The Athletic, Commissioner Garber stated the league would be ´flexible´ if the move were to get done.

The thought of Lionel Messi playing in MLS and in the United States is mouthwatering for any soccer fan in the States, even the Euro Snob. Messi transcends sports, like Pelé and Michael Jordan before him, even at 35 Messi is showing no signs of slowing down.

Messi and his camp have made no hint that the Argentine is looking to retire from the national team, and it is a personal goal of Messi to get to the Copa America in the US and more than likely the World Cup in 2026 also held in the United States.

For Major League Soccer the arrival of Lionel Messi would be music to their ears, the league is now on Apple TV and to increase subscriptions to MLS League Pass around the world, Messi would be that name player that could get more eyes on MLS both at home and abroad. In an interview with The Athletic, Don Garber mentioned how the league would be flexible in putting together a deal to land the PSG star.

Don Garber on Lionel Messi’s arrival to MLS

MLS Commissioner Don Garber stated to The Athletic, “We are dealing with the most special player in history. So, when there are rumors that (Messi) is linked to Inter Miami, that's great. And if it could happen, it would be fantastic for MLS and it would be fantastic for Messi and his family."

Garber went on to mention that a deal to bring Messi would most likely need to be set up like the contract which landed David Beckham to the Los Angeles Galaxy back in 2007. In that deal, Beckham was given percentages on concession sales, jersey sales, as well as future ownership clauses.

Speculation has indicated that Messi could get a future stake in Inter Miami and on Futbol Americas, former USMNT player turned pundit Hérculez Gómez mentioned that during Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father, and Don Garber’s meeting the prospect of owning a stake in a future Las Vegas franchise “was brought up”.

“Teams have the flexibility to do unique things. MLS is a single entity. If you are selling something that is owned by the collective, the collective has to approve it. So, whatever Jorge Mas (Inter Miami owner) decides with the help of the MLS Executive Vice President to structure the arrival of Messi and if we have the opportunity to do it, it will be done. We are going to have to structure an agreement that will compensate Messi in the way that he and his family expect," Don Garber stated in his interview with The Athletic.