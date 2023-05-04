Lionel Messi is now officially suspended by PSG, for two weeks, while in Saudi Arabia a new detail on his tattooed leg may reveal Messi’s future plans.

Lionel Messi shows off ink on his leg that might indicate where he may go to next

Lionel Messi and PSG’s marriage is all but coming to an end, after a disappointing first season and a great bounce back second, the team’s failure in competitions like the UEFA Champions League was the trigger for the Messi hate.

According to many reporters, Messi failed to lift PSG to the promise land despite playing alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. After a league defeat the World Cup winner left to Saudi Arabia for what the Messi camp is saying was a commercial engagement.

During the trip and taking pictures with his family a reveal of a detail in Messi’s tattooed left leg shows an image that has given Barcelona fans hope of a return.

Barcelona crest tattooed on Messi’s leg

On social media an image of Messi with the Barcelona crest on his leg has circulated as a new detail on his tattoo. Many pundits in Catalunya began stating that it was a clear sign that Messi is planning a comeback.

Another way to look at it is that Messi is extremely grateful to Barcelona where he played most of his career, except for his two seasons at PSG. Messi won many titles with Barcelona and was a part of what many claim to be the best team in history.

Also being reported is that Messi is in discussions with Inter Miami of MLS, Argentine reporter Martin Liberman reported that the Messi camp is interested in going to MLS but having a portion of ownership with Inter Miami.