In the wake of Paris Saint-Germain’s away loss to Rennes on Sunday, Lionel Messi received heavy criticism from the French media.

If the 2022 World Cup is still fresh in everyone’s memory, let alone for Lionel Messi. The Argentine star got his hands on the elusive trophy just a month ago, but now he’s back at work for Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi made a great return last week, scoring for PSG in their 2-0 victory over Angers. However, only a few days later, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is already facing critics in France.

Paris were shocked by Rennes on the road, conceding a 1-0 loss – their second defeat in the Ligue 1 season, and first with Messi on the field. After the game, different outlets were harsh on the Argentine.

French media takes shots at Messi after PSG’s defeat to Rennes

Though we’re talking about one of the greatest and most beloved players in soccer history, the local press hasn’t been easy on Messi since he moved to Paris. It took only one bad performance for the critics to come to surface again.

“He only had a good first half of the season because he was preparing for the World Cup, he was getting ready. That’s over now. He starts because Galtier, the great revolutionary along with Campos, just leaves him on the field,” RMC Sport wrote.

“Unsuccessful transmissions and limited influence. The recent World Champion suffered like a year ago at the Roazhon Park,” Le Parisien read. Meanwhile, L’Equipe also emphasized on Messi’s lackluster outing on Sunday: “We didn’t see the extravagance of the ball at his feet that we’re used to.”

The aforementioned outlets have all given Messi a 4 in their player ratings, one of but not the lowest qualification as Neymar got a 2.5/3. PSG will face the Riyadh All-Star XI in a friendly on Thursday before taking on Pays de Cassel in the French Cup on Monday.