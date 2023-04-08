Lionel Messi broke another incredible record surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo. Read here to check out all the details.

Even with PSG fans criticizing him, Lionel Messi responded again with a goal against Nice in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. It was a huge win for Paris Saint-Germain considering the race for the title is open with rivals such as Lens and Olympique Marseille.

After being eliminated by Bayern Munich at the Champions League, PSG fans have shown their frustration against Lionel Messi. During the last matches at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1, the superstar has been booed constantly.

Now, thanks to another goal at the club level, Lionel Messi has broken an impressive record and, in the way, he just left behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Read here to check out the details.

Lionel Messi tops Cristiano Ronaldo and breaks new record

Lionel Messi became the top scorer ever playing in Europe with 702 goals. The star from Argentina was tied with Cristiano Ronaldo at 701. However, Messi achieved the feat in just 846 games at the club level while Cristiano did it in 949 matches.

So far, during the 2022-2023 season, Lionel Messi has 19 goals and 17 assists for PSG. Even with all those numbers, the fans are not happy. Today, Messi proved them wrong again establishing a brilliant record.