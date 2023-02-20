Liverpool take on Real Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Liverpool and Real Madrid meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Anfield in Liverpool. The home team wants to do things well and win this game. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid online free in the US on FuboTV]

Liverpool are home favorites to win but they need to win the second leg game on the road as well. During the group stage, Liverpool did not win Group A, but they did have a good 5-0-1 record.

Real Madrid have a strong squad capable of winning any game, but they know that the other teams playing in the Champions League are tougher than last season. Real Madrid are the defending champions as they won the title during the 2021-2022 season.

When will Liverpool vs Real Madrid be played?

Liverpool and Real Madrid play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, February 21 at Anfield in Liverpool. This game will be special, the home team wants revenge and the visitors will not give in easily.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the US

This game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League, Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Anfield in Liverpool on Tuesday, February 21, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, SiriusXM FC, Univision NOW, CBS, TUDN App, Paramount+, Univision, TUDN USA, VIX+.