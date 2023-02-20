Liverpool and Real Madrid clash in the first leg of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Find out here how to listen to the game on radio.

The UEFA Champions League is back, and the soccer community couldn’t be happier about it. On Tuesday, February 21, Liverpool welcome Real Madrid to Anfield in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

This will be a rematch of the last Champions League final, in which Carlo Ancelotti’s men took down Jurgen Klopp’s side. Will the Reds claim revenge by winning at home?

Both teams have comfortably reached the last 16 of the tournament. Real Madrid won Group F with 13 points, while the goal differential condemned Liverpool to second place in Group A. Therefore, all eyes will be on this massive game.

How to listen to Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Champions League game on radio

If you cannot watch the action live, don’t worry. You can still hear the game on radio. To listen to the Liverpool-Real Madrid Champions League clash in the United States, tune in on SiriusXM FC.

Additionally, those in the UK can listen to live commentary of the game on BBC Radio 5 Live. All in all, even if you cannot watch it, there are options to keep up with this exciting showdown to be played at Anfield.