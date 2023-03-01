Liverpool and Wolverhampton will clash today in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Anfield in Liverpool. The home team does not want to stay far from the top four. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
[Watch Liverpool vs Wolverhampton online free in the US on FuboTV]
Liverpool are not having the best season, so far they have a record of 10-6-7 and 36 points in the 7th spot of the standings. The last three weeks have been good for Liverpool with two wins and a draw.
Wolverhampton only think about staying out of the relegation zone, so far they are in 15th spot in the table with a recent draw against Fulham 1-1.
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool and Wolverhampton play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Wednesday, March 1 at Anfield in Liverpool.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM March 2
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM March 2
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 2:00 AM March 2
Indonesia: 4:00 AM March 2
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM March 2
Malaysia: 4:00 AM March 2
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM March 2
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM March 2
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM March 2
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM March 2
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 2, Play Sports 2
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: FuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: MULTISPORTS 1
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, Sporty TV, SABC Sport, MáXimo 360, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SABC 1
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1
Switzerland: Sky Sport 1/HD
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), SiriusXM FC, Peacock