Luka Modric is one of the best midfielders in the world and a legend for Real Madrid. However, a huge offer from Saudi Arabia could make him leave the club. The Croatian star has made a decision.

Luka Modric is a legend for Real Madrid. Since arriving to the club in 2012, the Croatian midfielder has won it all. Five Champions Leagues, three Spanish Leagues, four UEFA Super Cups, five FIFA Club World Cups, one Spanish Cup and four Spanish Super Cups.

In 2018, Luka Modric won the Ballon d'Or in a era of absolute dominance by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. That year, Modric was superb in the World Cup at Russia leading Croatia to a historic second place. Four years later, Modric was again a key piece for his country to finish as third place in Qatar.

Luka Modric is 37-years old, but he's still one of the best midfielders in the world. That's why, considering his contract with Real Madrid expires next June, thousands of fans wonder what will be his future. In the last months, Saudi Arabia has become a very tempting suitor. Modric has made a final decision.

Saudi Arabia or Real Madrid: Luka Modric announces final decision

After Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, many reports from Spain have pointed out that other star players could follow his lead. The Saudi Pro League is trying to make big splashes in a huge attempt to secure the World Cup in 2030 for the country. The two names they were looking for: Karim Benzema and Luka Modric.

Each player would have a two-year contract for $60 million in order to convince them to play in the Saudi Pro League. The information from El Mundo and Diario AS emphasized that Karim Benzema and Luka Modric would be free to choose their club. It could be, for example, Al-Nassr to join Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, during the latest FIFA window with Croatia, Luka Modric shut down all the rumors. "Saudi move? I know the press always has to write news, but I've said the same many times and I repeat that I want to stay at Real Madrid. I'd love to retire at Real Madrid. That would be fantastic. We'll see."