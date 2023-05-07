Luka Modric's contract with Real Madrid expires next month and the star midfielder has received many offers. Read here to check out his final decision.

Luka Modric is a living legend of Real Madrid. Since arriving to the club in 2012, the Croatian midfielder has won it all. Five Champions Leagues, three Spanish Leagues, four UEFA Super Cups, five FIFA Club World Cups, two Spanish Cups and four Spanish Super Cups.

In 2018, Modric won the Ballon d'Or in a era of absolute dominance by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. That year, Modric was superb in the World Cup at Russia leading Croatia to a historic second place. Four years later, Modric was again a key piece for his country to finish as third place in Qatar.

The last few weeks have been full of uncertainty for Luka Modric. Though he is 37-years old, no one can deny his value as one of the best midfielders in the world. However, prior to what could be the final contract of his career, Modric has to decide between Real Madrid and massive offers at Saudi Arabia.

Luka Modric will extend his contract at Real Madrid

After Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, many reports have pointed out that other star players could follow his lead. The Saudi Pro League is trying to make big splashes in a huge attempt to secure the 2030 World Cup for the country. The names they're looking for: Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric.

However, Luka Modric will put on hold the big money from Saudi Arabia at least for another year as the midfielder has decided to stay at Real Madrid. He delivered the news during an interview with Carrusel. "My idea is to continue here at Real Madrid, for sure. This club is my whole life, Real Madrid is my whole life."

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Luka Modric will sign a new contract valid until June 2024. It's a massive decision for the Croatian player as the offer from Saudi Arabia could have paid him at least $60 million.