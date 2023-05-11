Media, reporters, and major players all paid attention to the recent UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals matchup between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Kun Aguero, formerly of City and Barcelona, is one of the many who couldn't get his head around the Whites' strategy.

On Tuesday, at the Santiago Bernabeu, defending UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid faced up against Premier League powerhouses Manchester City in a fascinating Semi-Finals matchup. However, the two teams could only manage a 1-1 draw throughout the thrilling match, leaving much to be decided in the return leg at the Etihad Stadium.

The first leg exhibited flashes of the quality spectators were anticipating from two of Europe's greatest, and much of the hype concentrated upon this match being the 'true' final of the championship. The English side dominated the opening exchanges, but it was Vincius who opened the scoring with a spectacular shot.

But Kevin De Bruyne tied it up in the second half with a zinging shot that flew past Thibaut Courtois. The second and decisive semifinal game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17.

What did Sergio Aguero say about Real Madrid?

Although the outcome was positive for his old team, the Sky Blues legend Sergio Aguero was not happy with Real Madrid's attitude. The retired Argentine told the reporters that he believes the Whites solely care about the Champions League and that they place more value on the title than any other.

"I don't understand Real Madrid in the Champions League. I think that's all they train for. Then watch them in La Liga and say, 'How come they play like that?' But then, in the Champions League, Real Madrid players become characters from 'Dragon Ball Z'. It's crazy", he told ESPN.

Afterward, the 34-year-old who also had a short stint with Los Blancos' arch-rivals Barcelona before being forced to retire, left praise for the only scorer of the home team on Tuesday: "Vinicius is improving from year to year. He improved a lot when he started scoring goals. In the beginning, he failed even in the face of the goalkeeper."