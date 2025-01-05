Where to watch PSG vs Monaco live for free in the USA: 2024 Trophee des Champions

Paris Saint-Germain will take on AS Monaco in the 2024 Trophee des Champions, promising an exciting showdown to kick off the season. Fans in the United States can catch all the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and how to watch.

[Watch PSG vs Monaco online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

One of the most exciting matchups of the weekend will see Paris Saint-Germain aiming to add another title to their trophy case after dominating local competitions last season, clinching both Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France with a commanding lead.

As they look to carry that success into 2024, they will face AS Monaco, who finished as Ligue 1 runners-up and earned their spot in this tournament. While Monaco enter as the underdog, they are determined to pull off an upset and give PSG a run for their money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the PSG vs Monaco match be played?

Paris Saint-Germain will play against Monaco this Sunday, January 5, in the 2024 Trophee des Champions. The match is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 AM (ET).

Takumi Minamino of AS Monaco – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Advertisement

PSG vs Monaco: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

see also Neymar Jr's father reveals the real reason behind his son's departure from FC Barcelona

How to watch PSG vs Monaco in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024 Trophee des Champions showdown between PSG and Monaco, streaming live in the USA on Fubo (free trial available). Additional viewing options include beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz.