Manchester City take on Tottenham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester for the 2022-2023 Premier League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Manchester City and Tottenham meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The home team is upset after a ugly defeat in a big game. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Manchester City only think about winning after that painful defeat against Manchester United. Even the record for Manchester City is 12-3-3 in the second spot of the standings with 39 points.

Tottenham also lost a recent game against Arsenal 0-2, but the good news is that Tottenham remain in the 5th spot of the standings.

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Date

Manchester City and Tottenham play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Thursday, January 19 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The home team is lethal after a loss, but the visitors also want to win to avoid going down the table.

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham at the 2022-2023 Premier League

This game for the 2022-2023 Premier League, Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Thursday, January 19, will be broadcast in the US by Peacock.