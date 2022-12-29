According to The Sun here is the list of the top ten most attended soccer teams in the world.

Going to a soccer game is a unique experience, from the passion in the stands or the electricity of the surrounding area as the city, town, or neighborhood prepares for a game. Soccer games in Europe are at another level, some of the biggest teams, rivalries, and stadiums are in Europe.

From great and legendary teams like Manchester United, AC Milan, Barcelona, Real Madrid, to other passionate fans like Galatasaray and Olympiakos, the stands are always jumping. Then in other parts of the world like Argentina or Africa the atmosphere at games is at a fever pitch.

It’s not uncommon to see games with a capacity of 50,000 fans, but who are the teams with the best attendance across the world? Here is a list provided by The Sun of the most attended teams in 2022, four of them are Premier League sides.

Highest soccer attendance in 2022

The list is topped by Manchester United at 73,690, followed by Barcelona of LaLiga with 71,564, we go to the Bundesliga at number three with Borussia Dortmund at 62,894. Coming in fourth is West Ham United of London at 61,118, and at fifth is Bayern Munich with 60,362.

In Sixth place is Tottenham at 60,094 with rivals Arsenal at 60,028 in seventh. Surprise team Glasgow Celtic comes in at 58,480 in eighth, while nine and ten are reserved for Italy’s Inter Milan and AC Milan, who both play in the San Siro and average 58,464 and 57,748 respectively.

Of the top 10 teams three teams feature American’s Borussia Dortmund has Gio Reyna, AC Milan with Sergiño Dest, and Celtic with Cameron Carter-Vickers. Teams in South America play to huge crowds as well like River Plate and Flamengo but due to poor administration it is hard to obtain official attendance numbers.